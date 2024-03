(Red-breasted Merganser, photographed by Steve Bender)

Good news for beginning birders! Camp Long can help your knowledge take flight – we just received this announcement:

Sign up now for the Birding Basics three part Series in West Seattle, This 3-week course starts tomorrow at Camp Long. March 9th-March 23rd, 2024, 9 am-11 am

$30/individual, $80/family of 3-5 Here’s the registration link.

Haven’t been to Camp Long? 5200 35th SW.