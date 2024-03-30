LAST CALL: Two more days to apply for two scholarships offered by West Seattle Rotary

If someone in your household could use college-scholarship money, the Rotary Club of West Seattle wants to remind you today that two more days remain to get applications in for two scholarships they’re offering:

APRIL 1 is the deadline for the Gambriell (up to $7400) and the Past Presidents ($6,000) scholarship applications. Go to westseattlerotary.org, click on scholarships, and follow the directions. Graduating seniors who live in the West Seattle area or go to school in West Seattle may apply for both, and for the Past Presidents Scholarship, you can actually be a graduating senior or someone who needs to get back to finish their degree!. If you have any questions, please contact seillusions@gmail.com HURRY!