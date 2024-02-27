Need college money? Application time for scholarships offered by Rotary Club of West Seattle

The Rotary Club of West Seattle has three scholarship programs, and two are open to community applicants. If you’re interested, it’s application time right now, according to this announcement from the Rotary:

Rotary Club of West Seattle is now accepting applications for Two different college scholarships to be awarded this spring. A requirement for both is that the person needs to be living in our local community or attending school in our local community.

The Gambriell Scholarship is designed for those who might otherwise not be able to attend college and is available to graduating high school seniors . The money available for the Gambriell is approximately $7,000 and can be awarded to one recipient or it could be split among two or three deserving youth.

The Past Presidents Scholarship is also available for graduating seniors along with others who have attended college and wish to finish or continue their education. The Rotary Club will select only one winner to receive that $6,000 scholarship.

Applications can be found at westseattlerotary.org. Click on the Scholarships tab and full instructions and requirements can be found there. The deadline is April 1, so make sure to email before the deadline!