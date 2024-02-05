THINK SPRING: Become a SUN Guide

(File photo, courtesy Seattle Parks)

Spring is now just six weeks away. If you’re thinking of volunteering during this year’s warm season, here’s an opportunity – the annual call for Seattle Urban Nature Guides, which we were asked to share with you:

Become a Seattle Urban Nature Guide! Seattle Parks and Recreation Environmental Engagement Unit is offering free volunteer guide training. Inspire change through education, enrich the experience of park visitors, teach families and school students in nature, and share with your community. Applications are due March 15th; training begins April 12th. Apply online at seattle.gov/parks/volunteer/environmental-education-volunteering#SUNG

If you have questions about the program, PKSNatureFieldTrips@seattle.gov is the address.