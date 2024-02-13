West Seattle, Washington

13 Tuesday

44℉

Fauntleroy Community Association, West Seattle Women Entrepreneurs, Devotchka, more on the list for your Tuesday

February 13, 2024 9:13 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(View from Solstice Park, photographed earlier this winter by Paul Woloshin)

Here’s your daily reminder of what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings 9 am-noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

MEET THE CHIEFS: The year’s first meeting of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, 9:30 am, features the chiefs of all three city public-safety departments (SPD, CARE, SFD) giving overviews to the councilmembers. Here’s the agenda. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

ART & CRAFT FELLOWSHIP: Drop in at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW), 10 am-noon. “Bring your paints, collage materials, jewelry findings, knitting, sewing or craft supplies and join others in creative endeavors. Be encouraged and encourage others!”

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how.

GARMIN Q&A NIGHT: 5-6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: New time – 6 pm – in the conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). Online option too – register at fauntleroy.net/meetings. Here’s the agenda.

WEST SEATTLE WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS: New meetup group, explained here. 6 pm at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor) – RSVP here.

LEARN ASL: Free weekly classes, 6 pm at West Seattle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). Start any Tuesday night! Details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with friends old and new! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

BASKETBALL POSTSEASON: Both West Seattle High School teams play at Sammamish HS in Bellevue tonight as the district tournament continues – girls vs. Lake Washington at 6:30 pm, boys vs. Bellevue at 8 pm.

34TH DISTRICT REPUBLICANS: Monthly meeting, 6:30 pm at The Grove (3518 SW Alaska), all welcome.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

DEVOTCHKA AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Live in-store show, free, all ages, 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) now has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You’re invited to 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What are you planning? Tell everyone via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "Fauntleroy Community Association, West Seattle Women Entrepreneurs, Devotchka, more on the list for your Tuesday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.