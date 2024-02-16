CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS 9th-grade brothers swimming in state competition

Two more local high-school athletes are swimming at the state championships starting today! We just received this report and photo:

Two West Seattle High School athletes qualified for the Boys 3A State Swimming Championships, February 16-17 (today and tomorrow) at the King County Aquatic Center. 9th grader Ben Wrenholt (left) will be competing in the 500 Free, and his twin brother Tom Wrenholt (also a freshman) will be competing in the 100 Back. The swim team is led by outstanding first-year coach Logan Rysemus.