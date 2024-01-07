Young writer in your household? Signups open for free ‘Write Your Story’ workshops in West Seattle

The next session of “Write Your Story” – a series of free workshops for young readers/writers – is open for registration, and this time it’s happening in West Seattle. Here’s the announcement from founder Julia Douthwaite Viglione:

Winter / Spring 2024 Enrolling now! Theme: Friends Who is invited? People age 8-12 who like stories When? Every Tuesday, January 16 – April 2, 2024, 4:30—5:30 pm Where? Upstairs activity room, Curious Kidstuff toy store, 4740 California Ave SW Stories we’ll read: “The Brownie of Fern Glen” by Kate Forrester

“The Queen Bee” by the Brothers Grimm Write YOUR Story, est. 2012, is a free workshop led by local writers for local kids. “We read, we write, and we have a lot of fun.” For info or to enroll, contact: juliawsea@gmail.com