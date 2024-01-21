WEEK AHEAD: City Council vacancy finalists’ final pitches Monday

If you want to tell the City Council who you think they should appoint to the 10-month vacancy for citywide Position 8, time is running out. Tomorrow (Monday, January 22) the eight finalists make their final pitches to the councilmembers, who are expected to make their decision Tuesday. You can comment either during tomorrow’s meeting at 9:30 am – in person at City Hall or remotely (the agenda explains how) – or by email (council@seattle.gov or individually). The finalists answered questions in a public forum last Thursday night, and tomorrow morning they’ll answer councilmembers’ questions. As with all City Council meetings, this one will be streamed live at SeattleChannel.org.