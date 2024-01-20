GIVING: Holiday competition brings in half-ton of donations

A bit of post-holiday news is still trickling in … including this report from Judy Pickens on how the Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees‘ food-drive competition turned out:

Last month’s Festival of Trees hosted by Fauntleroy Church is now history but “votes” for favorite trees put over 950 pounds of food and hygiene items on shelves at local food banks.

(This photo and next courtesy Fauntleroy Church)

Youth from the church sorted and counted more than 1,100 donations for the White Center and West Seattle food banks. Two trees garnered the most “votes” in the friendly competition: “Tree by the Sea” (crafted from driftwood by Alki UCC) and “Peace in Many Languages” (crafted from recycled components by the Petty-Johnson family).

The 13 trees in this second year of the festival included several deemed best of show, including “best celebration of diversity,” “most creative use of stuff,” and “most interactive.” Participation was open to any interested group or individual and anyone who viewed the trees could vote. The church hopes to offer this event to the community again during the 2024 Christmas season.