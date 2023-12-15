WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Festival of Trees,’ with themes from humor to hope

What if Rudolph had the night off? That’s the theme of this tree we admired while visiting the Fauntleroy UCC Festival of Trees on its first public-display night earlier this week.

Another tree that might make you smile … the one with a Costco theme:

And then there’s the tree decked with hopes for peace, in many languages:

The festival doubles as a food drive – bring nonperishable food to donate and leave it under your favorite tree to “vote” for it. During our visit, this tree was the front-runner:

We learned that’s because it’s the entry from Alki UCC and that apparently brought a concentrated voting effort! In addition to the food drive, you can also have fun with a scavenger hunt while you’re there – check the 13 trees in the church Fellowship Hall for certain words or items. It’s open to viewing Saturday night, 6-7 pm, at 9140 California SW – right before the church’s free Christmas concert.