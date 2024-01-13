13 options for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Giant Sequoia, South Seattle College Arboretum, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Here are highlights of what’s happening in the hours ahead -in case you haven’t already seen them in our calendar:

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Open until noon, drop in at the West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Dine at West Wings (2329 California SW) 3-9 pm, and part of the proceeds will go to Holy Rosary School.

HISTORY HOUR: “The Asian American Experience” is the topic of today’s 4 pm lecture at Senior Center of West Seattle, with Shin Yu Pai, Seattle’s civic poet. (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Ana’s Pupuseria.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

OPEN HOUSE AT MADISON MS: Incoming sixth-graders and their families are invited to tonight’s open house, 6:30 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!