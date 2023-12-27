WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 8 notes

(Photo by Rosalie Miller – no, not a low-tide scene – Purple Jellydisc fungus in Schmitz Park)

Notes for the hours ahead, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

CRAFTERNOON FOR TEENS/TWEENS: 2 pm to 3:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), “Drop in to make duct tape crafts, hangout, play games, and eat snacks!” Free; ages 11-18.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Not happening tonight – the West Seattle Tool Library is closed this week.

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run.

TRIVIA x 7: Seven places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … there’s 7 pm trivia at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW) … 7 pm trivia at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW, White Center) … 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska) … Trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info for West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!