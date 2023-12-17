West Seattle, Washington

17 Sunday

UPDATE: Hazmat response at Terminal 5

December 17, 2023 10:11 pm
10:11 PM: If you’ve noticed the lights and sirens at Terminal 5, Seattle Fire has sent a hazmat response to a reported spill. It was initially described as either salt or a salt-like material, in powder form; they’re still assessing the situation. They’re telling dispatch that it’s happening aboard the ship currently at T-5, which MarineTraffic.com shows is container ship MSC Dakar X.

10:27 PM: Some of the substance was described as having been spilled on the dock too. But no injuries have been reported, and SFD is dismissing most of the responders.

