GRATITUDE: ‘9,100 thank yous’

The Christmas People sent out a call for cookies … and home bakers answered the call. Here’s the note of gratitude we received today to share with you:

Generous West Seattle and other residents donated 9,100 cookies over three days. Fourteen shelters – including Sunnydale Village, Mary’s Place Burien, Riverton Park Immigration Encampment – received cookies and provisions. (This afternoon) we (were) preparing the third dinner for distribution to 6 shelters. Altogether we will sned out 1420 meals, 2000 lbs. of bulk provisions, and the cookies.

This is our 25th year. Thank you for helping us help others.

Rev. Fred Hutchinson, Co-Founder

The Christmas People Foundation