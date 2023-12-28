West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: House fire in Gatewood

December 28, 2023 5:40 am
5:40 AM: Thanks for the tip. Seattle Fire is at a house in the 3700 block of SW Austin. The fire is described as under control. Updates to come.

(Reader photo via text)

5:52 AM: Firefighters have just declared the fire “tapped” (out). The call log indicates they’ve been on scene since about 5:25 am. We’re on our way over to check on injuries and extent of damage.

(WSB photo)

6:01 AM: Just as we arrived, firefighters told dispatch that reptile pets mentioned earlier as being in the house have been “extricated.” Meantime, SFD’s investigator has arrived to start looking into the fire’s cause. We’re waiting to speak with an incident commander.

6:16 AM: Firefighters tell us at the scene that no one was hurt, and the rescued pets – snakes – are OK. Since the fire is out, some of the responding units are starting to leave.

  • Harry December 28, 2023 (6:04 am)
    Fireman mentioned the fire was going pretty strong, has been put out. Everyone made it out safe.

