See a musical, paint and sip, discuss light rail, other options for your West Seattle Thursday

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for an update on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room and wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Levantine Cuisine will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

PAINT AND SIP: 6-9 pm with artist Christopher Coleman at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) in The Junction. Guided painting, materials, two drinks – $50 online, $60 at door.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: You’re invited to this online meeting at 6:30 pm with guests from Sound Transit to talk about West Seattle light rail; also, Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom (a WS resident) will talk about what he’s covered this year. See our preview for the meeting link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

‘SNOWED IN’ OPENING NIGHT: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as a “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 7:30 pm. Tickets are available here.

