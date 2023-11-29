West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

34℉

LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit reps @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition tomorrow

November 29, 2023 9:14 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Sound Transit | Transportation | West Seattle news

Following up on last month’s West Seattle station-planning event (WSB coverage here), Sound Transit reps will be guests at Thursday night’s meeting of the West Seattle Transportation Coalition. The group usually meets on fourth Thursdays, every other month, but moved this meeting because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Chair Michael Taylor-Judd promises “an in-depth review and discussion with Sound Transit on the latest planning for light rail expansion to our side of the Duwamish.” The WSTC meeting is online, 6:30 pm Thursday (November 30), and you can attend via this link (meeting ID 885 1970 8802, passcode WSTC) – all are welcome.

2 Replies to "LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit reps @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition tomorrow"

  • Sheila G November 29, 2023 (9:57 pm)
    Reply

    Dagnabbit, I have a conflict that I cannot change. Will this meeting be recorded?

    • WSB November 29, 2023 (10:18 pm)
      Reply

      WSTC usually does record and eventually posts on YouTube.

