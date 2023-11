Were they stolen and dumped? Or just lost? A reader is hoping to get photos to their owner:

They were in a torn-apart photo album (no cover or binder). They were strewn all along Admiral Way, sort of near Schmitz Park. I even crawled under a couple vehicles to get some. They were very wet and covered in debris. My daughter and I just spent hours cleaning and drying them one by one.

If these might be yours, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we'll connect you with the finder.