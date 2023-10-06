TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts, including low-bridge closure

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, October 6th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Patchy morning fog, then sunny, high in the low 70s. Sunrise today is at 7:13 am; sunset, 6:40 pm.

HIGH-BRIDGE LANE-CLOSURE ALERT

SDOT says it’s doing daily “preventive maintenance” on the high bridge through Tuesday (October 10th), with lane closures – one each way, westbound 6 am-3 pm, eastbound 9 am-3 pm. (A commenter says Thursday’s work lasted longer.)

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE STARTS 12:01 AM SATURDAY

Another reminder – the West Seattle low bridge will be closed to surface traffic (motorized vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians) starting at 12:01 am Saturday for up to a week (until October 14th), as SDOT announced last week.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule. Monday note: For Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the WS Water Taxi will be on a Sunday schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

