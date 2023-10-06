TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts, including low-bridge closure

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, October 6th.
WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Patchy morning fog, then sunny, high in the low 70s. Sunrise today is at 7:13 am; sunset, 6:40 pm.
HIGH-BRIDGE LANE-CLOSURE ALERT
SDOT says it’s doing daily “preventive maintenance” on the high bridge through Tuesday (October 10th), with lane closures – one each way, westbound 6 am-3 pm, eastbound 9 am-3 pm. (A commenter says Thursday’s work lasted longer.)
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE STARTS 12:01 AM SATURDAY
Another reminder – the West Seattle low bridge will be closed to surface traffic (motorized vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians) starting at 12:01 am Saturday for up to a week (until October 14th), as SDOT announced last week.
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro – Regular schedule; check advisories here.
Water Taxi – Regular schedule. Monday note: For Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the WS Water Taxi will be on a Sunday schedule.
Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.
High Bridge – the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
Low-bridge cam:
1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.
If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!
