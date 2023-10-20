Celebration of Life planned November 4 for Rev. John H. Van Lierop, 1921-2023

Family and friends will gather November 4th to celebrate the life of Rev. John Van Lierop. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing now:

Rev. John H. Van Lierop passed away on October 4, 2023, peacefully in his sleep at The Kenney. He would have celebrated his 102nd birthday on October 27th.

What was unique about his passing is that his son, John H. Van Lierop, Jr, spent a portion of his own birthday with his Father the day before. He said that his Father was calm and relaxed and so he felt very good after leaving him that day. Then early the next morning, The Kenney night nurse called to inform John, Jr and his sister, Mary Aden Van Lierop, of their Father’s passing. The time spent with his Father the day before was the best possible present that his Father could have given him on his birthday.

Rev. Van Lierop had a long association with The Kenney. In addition to being a resident in the Memory Unit these past 9 years, he was their Chaplain from 1987-2004. Rev. Van Lierop was a retired Presbyterian minister of 42 years, having served 7 churches in three states, including the First Presbyterian Church of Seattle from 1968-1979. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Frances Aden, in 2011. In addition to his two grown children, he leaves behind a brother-in-law and numerous nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Rev. Van Lierop’s life will be held at The Kenney’s Community Room on Saturday, November 4, at 2:00 pm, 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW.