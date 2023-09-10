West Seattle, Washington

TUESDAY: Fauntleroy Community Association’s first fall meeting

Previously, we previewed the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s first fall gathering, this Tuesday (September 12th). Also resuming meetings for fall on Tuesday: the Fauntleroy Community Association. The FCA also expects a Southwest Precinct rep to attend with updates on local crime/safety issues, so if you have a question for police, community-group meetings provide you with regular opportunities. Also on the FCA agenda – a look ahead to next month’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival, an update on Washington State Ferries issues, and a discussion of Sound Transit‘s West Seattle plan, among other issues. Community members are welcome to attend in person – 7 pm Tuesday in the conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – or online (registration information is at fauntleroy.net/meetings).

