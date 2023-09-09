TUESDAY: City Attorney Ann Davison, summer recap @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

Community groups are resuming their regular meeting schedules this month, and one of the first to reconvene will be the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Tuesday (September 12th) at 7 pm, ANA invites you to its next “general gathering,” with guests including Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison. She’ll talk about what her office is focused on right now, and listen to attendees’ concerns. ANA usually has a Southwest Precinct rep in attendance, too, so if you have concerns or questions, bring them. And they’ll recap a summer of fun events including the return of Summer Concerts at Hiawatha and the second Admiral Funktion festival. You’re welcome to come talk about those, too. The ANA gathering is at 7 pm Tuesday, in person, at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).