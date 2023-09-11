TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday begins

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, September 11th.
WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Possible morning rain, sunny later, high in the upper 60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:39 am; sunset will be at 7:31 pm.
(Saturday sunset from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook – photo by Mike N)
BACK TO SCHOOL
Today’s the first day for kindergarteners and preschoolers in Seattle Public Schools.
TRANSIT TODAY
Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.
Metro – Regular schedule; check advisories here.
Water Taxi – Regular schedule.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.
High Bridge – the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
Low-bridge cam:
1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter/X feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.
If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS