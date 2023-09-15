Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday morning fog bank, photographed by James Bratsanos)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor gym for kids 5 and under and their caregivers, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

JAPANESE STORY TIME: Sayoko invites you to High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 10:30 am.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOTBALL: High-school season continues, with one local team playing a home game – Chief Sealth IHS vs. Franklin at 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). At West Seattle Stadium, Seattle Prep plays Garfield at 7 pm.

FLUTES IN THE FOREST: Free classical-music concert in Schmitz Park (enter at Admiral Way/Stevens), 5 pm.

OPEN MIC: Monthly event at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), signups at 6, music at 6:30.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Art Frankel at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

LIVE IN-STORE AT EASY STREET: Keith Lowe at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm.

‘MATT & BEN’: Second weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Emerald City Kings Ball drag event, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!