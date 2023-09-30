HAPPENING NOW: The Missing Piece’s ‘3rd Birthday Bash,’ all weekend

Until 10 pm tonight, and again 9 am-10 pm tomorrow, you’re invited to a birthday party. The Missing Piece, the café and game lounge on the northeast corner of 35th/Roxbury, is celebrating three years in business. You can drop in and congratulate proprietors Alex and Michael:

From their announcement of this weekend’s party:

During the event there will be a 10% off sale on all food, drinks and games, several raffles including games and cafe related items, new T-Shirts available for purchase, and autumn seasonal drink specials. The all-new pumpkin spice latte served by The Missing Piece is prepared with a delicious house-made pumpkin sauce. Beginning during the Birthday Bash on October 1, and continuing each Sunday during October, The Missing Piece will be celebrating the spookiest month of the year with a potion brewing event for prizes. The first potion ingredients can be gathered at the Birthday Bash, so be sure to dust off your cauldron and get ready to brew some sweet prizes.

The Missing Piece also has longrunning regular weekly events, as featured in our calendar and daily lists; you can see their ongoing calendar here.