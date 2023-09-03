COYOTES: Another West Seattle sighting

The latest in the resurgence of West Seattle coyote sightings is from Alexis: “My brother saw a coyote last night at 48th and Hinds heading south.” We publish these for awareness, not alarm; you can help ensure uneventful coexistence by not avoiding potential food sources, from outdoor pet food to unsecured trash to unaccompanied pets. You can read more about them in this state Fish and Wildlife fact sheet. (See past sighting reports by scrolling through this WSB archive.)