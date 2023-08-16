YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle’s emergency shelter, open for high temps, is low on supplies

West Seattle’s emergency shelter – which runs on donations and volunteer help – is open for the hot weather, its manager Keith Hughes tells WSB, until 8 pm today and again 11 am-8 pm tomorrow “with food, water, and AC. However, we are very low in supplies, so I have attached my Supplies Wish List. Also, keeping the hall open and running the AC for days is a strain on our finances, which are all voluntary donations from the community. Pepple can donate items from the Wish List, or go to our website, westsideneighborsshelter.org and make a cash donation to help with the electric and water bill.” Here’s the wish list:

Food Pantry Ground Coffee (Folgers 3# cans)

powdered coffee creamer (like Coffeemate)

Instant Hot Cocoa Mix (for hot water)

Bottled water

Soft drinks in cans (store brands and things on sale) Instant Oatmeal packets

Granola-type low-sugar cereal

Pancake mix, Bisquick mix

Pancake syrup, butter, jam

Canned soup, chili, beef stew

Packaged food like top ramen, Cup-o-Noodles Rice-a-roni, noodle-roni boxes

Dry pasta (spaghetti, egg noodles, macaroni )

Spaghetti sauce in jars Food store gift cards so we can get fresh things like milk, eggs, butter, meat Other Needs Travel-size individual soaps, shampoo; tooth brushes & toothpaste (ask your dentist for donations) bar soap for shower, laundry detergent pods

Toilet paper and paper towels, disinfectant wipes

Single-bed-size blanket

The shelter is co-housed with the West Seattle Veteran Center/American Legion Post 160 at 3618 SW Alaska.