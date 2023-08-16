YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle’s emergency shelter, open for high temps, is low on supplies

West Seattle’s emergency shelter – which runs on donations and volunteer help – is open for the hot weather, its manager Keith Hughes tells WSB, until 8 pm today and again 11 am-8 pm tomorrow “with food, water, and AC. However, we are very low in supplies, so I have attached my Supplies Wish List. Also, keeping the hall open and running the AC for days is a strain on our finances, which are all voluntary donations from the community. Pepple can donate items from the Wish List, or go to our website, westsideneighborsshelter.org and make a cash donation to help with the electric and water bill.” Here’s the wish list:
Food Pantry
Ground Coffee (Folgers 3# cans)
powdered coffee creamer (like Coffeemate)
Instant Hot Cocoa Mix (for hot water)
Bottled water
Soft drinks in cans (store brands and things on sale)
Instant Oatmeal packets
Granola-type low-sugar cereal
Pancake mix, Bisquick mix
Pancake syrup, butter, jam
Canned soup, chili, beef stew
Packaged food like top ramen, Cup-o-Noodles
Rice-a-roni, noodle-roni boxes
Dry pasta (spaghetti, egg noodles, macaroni )
Spaghetti sauce in jars
Food store gift cards so we can get fresh things like milk, eggs, butter, meat
Other Needs
Travel-size individual soaps, shampoo; tooth brushes & toothpaste (ask your dentist for donations) bar soap for shower, laundry detergent pods
Toilet paper and paper towels, disinfectant wipes
Single-bed-size blanket
The shelter is co-housed with the West Seattle Veteran Center/American Legion Post 160 at 3618 SW Alaska.
