TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last day of August

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 31st.

Chance of showers, high in the mid-60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:26 am; sunset will be at 7:51 pm.

(Tuesday night’s peek sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Remember that some are back in class already, so don’t be surprised to see School Zone beacons flashing in some areas. Our full list of start dates is here.

Metro – regular schedule – check here for advisories. The September “service change” happens Saturday – for West Seattle, Route 55 will be suspended and Routes 50 and 22 have changes.

Water Taxi – regular schedule. On Labor Day, the West Seattle Water Taxi and its shuttles will run on the Sunday schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service. Check Vessel Watch to see where the boats are. The Triangle Route will be on its weekend schedule Monday

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!