COUNTDOWN: 4 days until Alki Beach Pride 2023

That’s the Frederick Films video, including aerial views, from August 5th, when Alki Beach Pride organizers and volunteers unrolled the giant Seattle PrideFest rainbow flag across the beach. That was intended to help set the stage for this Sunday (August 20th), the ninth annual Alki Beach Pride celebration, this year featuring a street party. Now the big day is just four days away, noon-7 pm, plus an outdoor movie at dusk. Entertainment previews have been rolling out here; 10 venues are offering discounts during the festival if you have a wristband, which costs $5 (get yours here). Alki Avenue SW will be closed between Marine and 60th for festival activities.

P.S. While not an official part of the festival, Harry’s Beach House has announced two seatings for a drag brunch that day.