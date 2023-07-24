WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Appeal hearing this week for Alki Elementary zoning-exception opponents

The Alki Elementary building is fenced and awaiting demolition. A hearing that could affect what replaces it is scheduled for this week. As we’ve reported, nearby residents have appealed the city’s decision to grant nine zoning “departures” (exceptions) for the project, including extra height and no on-site parking. The appeal will be heard by the city Hearing Examiner starting tomorrow, with proceedings potentially lasting three days; the examiner’s decision generally is issued days or weeks later. We learned while checking the online files that one of the appellants has settled with Seattle Public Schools, and another appellant’s case was dismissed for not participating in pre-hearing logistics discussions, but four other appeals are still proceeding as a consolidated case.