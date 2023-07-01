WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation at Avalon/Genesee

(Photos sent by Jayson)

Thanks for the tips and photos. Police are investigating gunfire at an apartment complex at Avalon/Genesee. 911 callers first reported hearing possible gunfire around 7:20 pm. Then they got reports of an apartment window ‘blown out” by someone firing from outside (above), and bullet damage to a car (below).

So far, we’re not hearing of any injuries, though there was an apparently unrelated assault call on SW Yancy nearby less than half an hour earlier. No word of a suspect description. Police did find casings on SW Genesee, in addition to the damage noted above.