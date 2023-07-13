RETURNING: Admiral Funktion Block Party. Want to be part of it?

(WSB photo from first Admiral Junction Funktion, 2022)

In addition to everything happening right now – and soon – here in the heart of summer, some big events are yet to come. Next month, Admiral’s block party returns for a second year – and the Admiral Neighborhood Association wants you to know how you can jump in right now! Here’s the announcement:

The Admiral Neighborhood Association in partnership with Admiral businesses is excited to announce the 2nd annual Admiral Funktion Block Party. It will happen on Saturday, August 26th, from 11 am till 10 pm.

This event will include a live music stage, local merchants and vendors, activities, and of course the food and drinks you enjoy from our local Admiral restaurants. The Admiral Funktion Block Party is now accepting vendor applications.

Sign up at admiralblock.wufoo.com/forms/admiral-funktion-block-party-vendor-form

Everyone planning to enjoy this year’s event can also receive an Admiral Funktion Block Party wristband this year – good for 10% off local food and drinks at the block party.It will also enter you into a drawing for a local prize pack valued at $500! You will get a free wristband with any $25 donation to the Block Party to help cover costs. gofundme.com/f/admiral-funktion-junktion-summer-block-party