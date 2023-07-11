Celebration of Life planned July 30 for Robert R. Hereford, 1949-2023

Family and friends will gather July 30 to celebrate the life of Bob Hereford, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:

Robert Roy Hereford, age 73, passed away on 6/9/2023 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer 22 months earlier. Bob’s strong will and good humor during his chemotherapy allowed him, and those who loved him, to enjoy the gift of many treasured bonus days, including time spent with his wife, Karen, exploring the San Juan Islands on their Nordic tug, Shearwater.

He was born and raised in West Seattle. He joined the Air Force in 1969 and served until 1973, mostly in Thailand. There, he discovered photography, which became his life’s passion and career. He was a much-beloved employee at Seattle Central College, working as the school photographer, until his retirement in 2014.

But he also developed a second passion, when he was introduced to commercial salmon fishing in Alaska in 1981. His first season in Bristol Bay hooked him. He eventually became the skiff man on a seiner skippered by John Nevin out of Kodiak, AK. John and his family came to be very dear friends, and Karen often joined at the end of the season to fish, crab and enjoy adventures around Anton Larson Island.

He could always be counted on, to be there if you needed him, and to entertain with his stories and laughter. He was honest and generous and kind, but also mischievous. He loved conjuring surprises, especially for Karen, some of which are legend.

His loss is immeasurable to all who knew him.

He was so grateful for the care he received from the Swedish Cancer Institute, Dr. Philip Gold, his nurse Nancy, Dr. Christine McConnell, her nurse Charlie, and all the other incredible nurses and staff there.

He is predeceased by his father Clyde, his mother Helen, and nephew Jake, and is survived by his wife Karen, sister Robin, brother David (Natalie), nephews Sam, Reif, Tyler, and Joshua.

A celebration of his life is planned for 7/30. Contact his wife, brother, or sister for details. Please consider donating to Swedish Cancer Institute, or Fishermen’s Memorial Fund.