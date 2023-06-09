WEEKEND PREVIEW: Try kayaks on Sunday

By Sunday, the sunshine is expected to return, along with 70ish temperatures. Perfect day to try a kayak! Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) invites you to Seacrest on Sunday for a test paddle – here’s the announcement:

(Photo courtesy Mountain to Sound Outfitters)

On Sunday, June 11th, from 10 am-1 pm, Mountain to Sound Outfitters is stoked to host Eddyline Kayaks at Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor Avenue SW) for our annual Eddyline Kayaks Test Paddle.

If you are interested in exploring our beautiful waterways via kayak, this is the event to talk to industry experts and try some of the best locally made kayaks in the world.

Pre-registration is required. Registration fees apply to any kayak or SUP purchase.