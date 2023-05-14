WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen brown Kia Soul; car break-ins; package theft

Reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR: In the photo above is Teresa‘s brown Kia Soul, being driven Saturday night by a thief who took it from 35th SW between Henderson and Trenton. Teresa spotted it on 29th SW by Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex: “I looked north and saw a smaller guy standing by my car on the side of the road, doors open on both sides. I was completely stupid in the moment and walked toward him, saying, ‘Hey, that’s my car,’ and he dove in, tried to run over me, and took off south down 29th. I could see him for about six blocks until he curved around on Cambridge.” Plate # is AAN6185, SPD report # is 23-131049.

CAR BREAK-INS: In that general area, with postseason sports still under way, Kamil wanted to issue this warning: “Friday there were two reported car break-ins around the SWAC softball and baseball fields. We believe it was motivated by the Metro League tournament happening at the same time, and both resulted in loss of property and broken windows.” Both happened on SW Trenton, says Kamil, who did not have a police-report # yet.

PACKAGE THEFT: From Katie in North Delridge:

Porch pirate stole a large package off my porch Saturday around noon in broad daylight. Both our security cameras caught him. White male, bald, maroon shirt, gray shorts and sneakers. Happened on 26th Ave. SW. Between Hudson and SW Alaska.

Police report # is 23-130980.