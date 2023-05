7:33 PM: SFD is sending a water-rescue response to the 2600 block of Alki Avenue SW for a report of someone who, according to dispatch, “flipped (their) kayak” a quarter-mile offshore and is having trouble righting it. Police are also going to help from shore.

(Added: Photo by David Hutchinson)

7:43 PM: The person is safely ashore and this is “no longer an emergency event,” responders have told dispatch.