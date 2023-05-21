REMINDER: Two reasons why Monday is important in Alki Elementary rebuild plan

Tomorrow – Monday, May 22nd – is a doubly important date in Seattle Public Schools‘ plan to rebuild Alki Elementary.

-Tomorrow at 5 pm is the deadline for filing appeals of the city’s decision to approve nine zoning exceptions (formally known as “departures”) for the project. Our story on the decision explains how.

-Tomorrow night at 7 pm, SPS plans a community meeting with information about the project, which seeks to expand the size and capacity of the school. The meeting will be held in person at the school (3010 59th SW) and online via a link to be posted on this page sometime tomorrow.

The district’s current timeline for the project is to start construction this summer and be ready in time for students and staff to move into the new building in fall 2025.