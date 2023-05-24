INVITATION: Show your wheels at West Seattle High School’s student-organized car show

They’re a student car club calling themselves the Greasy Peeps, and they’re inviting you to be part of the second annual car show they’re organizing at West Seattle High School:

Student organizers say it’ll happen noon-3 pm on Saturday, June 17th. If you’re showing a vehicle, check-in is at 11 am. Entry fee is $10 if you’re participating in the show ($5 for students); spectators are free. They’re planning to give awards this year and expecting a food truck. Motorcycles, vans, and buses are welcome too. You’re asked to pre-register your vehicle by using this form.