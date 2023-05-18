West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: What the city says about construction site from which building pieces fell onto neighboring property

May 18, 2023 12:06 pm
(WSB photo, Tuesday morning)

As reported here Tuesday, part of the under-construction 4-story apartment building at 5952 California SW fell onto the property next door during windy weather Monday night. No one was hurt, but the fallen material did some damage. A complaint was subsequently filed with the city Department of Construction and Inspections. We asked SDCI if an inspector had been to the site, and if so, what was the result. Here’s what spokesperson Bryan Stevens tells WSB today:

We completed a site visit yesterday morning and saw that most of the fallen material had been removed and cleaned up. Some damage occurred to the neighboring property and was actively being repaired by the builder. We spoke with the contractor from the site, and they increased their temporary bracing to ensure the wall framing is supported per best practices.

The Washington State Dept. of Labor & Industries has been contacted and will be visiting the site to do an investigation of worksite safety and best practices.

We went back to the site Wednesday and took this photo:

Side note: While checking SDCI’s website, we noticed this is Building Safety Month.

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: What the city says about construction site from which building pieces fell onto neighboring property"

  • yikes May 18, 2023 (12:35 pm)
    Reply

    Oh, no!  They’re subjecting the poor neighbor property to their subpar building practices too?  As if dropping part of their main poorly-built project wasn’t bad enough.  I really hope the neighbor can hire a contractor who knows what they’re doing to fix the damage, and makes the contractor who doesn’t even understand how wind and water work pay the bill.

