DEVELOPMENT: Aegis Living meets with neighbors of California Avenue SW project

(Massing rendering of Option 3 for 5252 California SW, by Ankrom Moisan)

About a dozen people showed up for last Thursday’s informational meeting about the Aegis Living project planned for 5252 California Avenue SW. The meeting was requested by neighbors, who said they were hoping to get more information on the project that had been provided thus far, and led by Bryon Ziegler from Aegis, the company’s director of development and entitlements. Here are the toplines of what happened:

Ziegler started with a recap of the February 2nd meeting with the Southwest Design Review Board (WSB coverage here), at which board members recommended that the project move ahead in the process (which means at least one more design-review meeting, not yet scheduled). That recommendation paves the way for the company to apply for a Master Use Permit for the site, on which Aegis plans to build a five-story, 100-unit complex, a mix of assisted living and memory care.

So what’s the overall timeline? neighbors asked. For one, Ziegler indicated, demolition of the vacant former strip-mall and restaurant buildings on the property is not imminent – but they’re hoping it can happen before year’s end, depending on when the city issues project permits. Construction would likely start several months after demolition, likely in summer or fall of 2024.

Other questions focused on the building’s massing – size, shape, placement on site – which was the focus of the first-stage design review. Is it settled? Ziegler was asked; based on the results of the first SWDRB meeting, he replied, yes. Attendees weren’t happy to hear that, and wondered why they hadn’t had more opportunities for input. (The February SWDRB meeting featured about a dozen comments received before and during the meeting.) Residents who border the alley behind the site also had questions about how the parking entrance, solid-waste pickup, and large deliveries will be handled.

In conclusion, neighbors talked about pursuing a meeting with the city agencies involved in the project, as well as meeting again with Aegis Living; Ziegler said that’s possible. Meantime, since the project is still in the review process, comments on any aspect of it are still being accepted by the city planner assigned to the project, theresa.neylon@seattle.gov.