Alki Community Council, book event, theater, running, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(California sea lion ‘sailing’ off Lincoln Park – photo by Katie Smith)

Options for your Thursday afternoon/evening, from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Thursdays.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Tat’s Deli truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a three-mile run!

ARTISTRY OF THE BOOK: 6 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor):

Artistry of the Book: How a novel becomes a work of visual art Two West Seattle-ites — debut author, Rebekah Anderson, and book designer, Lauren Grosskopf — will discuss the collaborative process of putting a book cover and interiors together for a new novel, “The Grand Promise,” that reflect the story’s themes. “The Grand Promise” is a work of literary fiction about the real communities impacted by the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam in the 1930s. The novel was called “a gripping debut” by best-selling local author Jonathan Evison, “a thoughtful look” by Kirkus Reviews, and “enthralling” by Publishers Weekly. The talk between author and designer will be followed by a reading and book signing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: The ACC meets at 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online (access info is in our calendar listing), with scheduled guests from SDOT (scooter share), SPU (Pump Station 38), and SPD. All welcome.

PIANO REQUESTS: You ask, they’ll play, 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

THEATER: Third week for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

There’s even more in our calendar!