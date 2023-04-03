YOU CAN HELP: Four West Seattle options for spring Duwamish Alive!

When we first reported last month on plans for the spring Duwamish Alive! multi-site habitat restoration/cleanup event, the full list of West Seattle opportunities was still a work in progress. Now with less than two weeks to go, there are four West Seattle sites still accepting volunteers for April 15th – one of which is for kayakers. Duwamish Alive! is set for 10 am-2 pm that day, rain or shine, at these West Seattle locations (and others further south in the watershed):

Pigeon Point, Seattle with Delridge Neighborhood Development Assn həʔapus Village Park, Seattle with DIRT Corps Herrings House Park, Seattle with Green Seattle Partnership Duwamish River Kayak Cleanup, Seattle with Puget Soundkeeper Alliance

You can go here to find the links.