Run, eat, learn, watch, listen, protect, more … your West Seattle Thursday options

(Duck family photographed in Lincoln Park area by Tom Trulin)

Got your ducks in a row for the rest of today/tonight? Here’s what’s happening:

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

STEERING-WHEEL LOCKS: 100+ more free steering-wheel locks are available for theft-vulnerable Hyundais and Kias, 2-4 pm at Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster)

CANNABIS 101: Learn all about using it and shopping for it during this presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 3 pm.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Georgia’s Greek Food Truck will be visiting.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

FLY-FISHING BOOK EVENT: 6:30 pm, free event at Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) for “Fly Fishing Russia: The Far East.”

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Meet up at Highland Park Corner Store at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Southwest Precinct police and City Attorney Ann Davison are the scheduled guests, and all are invited to attend either in person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online (see our calendar listing).

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: With Chris Crow at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm.

LIVE BLUES MUSIC: At The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7 pm.

‘FRIENDS ACROSS THE WIRES’ PERFORMANCE: Tonight at 7:30 pm is the rescheduled performance of this play telling the story of WWII Japanese-American relocation through its effects on youths. Free admission. Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW)

