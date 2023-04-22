HAPPENING NOW: Music fans flock to Easy Street for Record Store Day

That traffic-camera image from a few minutes ago suggests the crowd has finally thinned a bit at Easy Street Records, where people were lined up well before today’s special early (7 am!) opening for Record Store Day. WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen got in line at 6:45 am and was still waiting two hours later – he sent this photo showing the early-morning line wrapping down Alaska and onto 44th:

While he waited, Jason reported “seeing happy people coming out with lots of records.” Easy Street’s award-winning proprietor Matt Vaughan said this RSD brings more than 300 “exclusive titles,” and Taylor Swift was the biggest draw. Eddie sent photos, too, and says the line was still going strong around quarter to 11.

You’re likely to see a crowd at the corner again this evening – The Rockfords will wrap up Record Store Day with an in-store performance – their first show in 20 years – at 7 pm. More on that in ESR’s newsletter.