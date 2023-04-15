Gift-giving ahead? Fundraiser offers flowers and chocolates

If you’re looking ahead to gift-giving for your mother and/or “special other” next month, Hope Lutheran School wants you to know about this fundraiser for their 7th- and 8th-graders’ East Coast trip:

It’s never too early to start planning for your Mother’s and Special Other’s Day [May 14th]! Why not take the guesswork out of the perfect gift? Show your appreciation to the special women in your lives and help Hope students at the same time!

Hope Lutheran School is partnering with local businesses Bakery Nouveau and Market vendor, Friendly Hmong Farms, to offer chocolates and flowers for Mother’s Day! Delivery available within West Seattle!

Click the link: form.jotform.com/230777727637166