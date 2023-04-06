West Seattle, Washington

06 Thursday

53℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Sentencing Friday in ‘suitcase bodies’ murders

April 6, 2023 2:58 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, June 2020)

Four months after a King County Superior Court jury found 65-year-old Michael L. Dudley guilty of murdering two people and stuffing their bodies into suitcases later found in local waterways, he’s scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow. The suitcases were found in 2020 off Alki and in the Duwamish River. The victims, 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner, had been renting a room at Dudley’s house in Burien before he shot them to death. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommends basically that Dudley spend the rest of his life in prison – the recommended sentences for the murders and the use of a firearm in committing them would total 560 months, their memo says – more than 46 years. He’ll be sentenced at 10 am tomorrow.

Share This

4 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Sentencing Friday in 'suitcase bodies' murders"

  • WS neighbor April 6, 2023 (3:28 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for checking on the status of this case.  I wondered what happened.  A really crazy story. 

  • ITotallyAgreeWithYou April 6, 2023 (3:57 pm)
    Reply

    Was it ever confirmed or dispelled that the boat in distress that the Coast Guard responded to in the same area the bodies were discovered was tied to this case? 

  • neighbor April 6, 2023 (4:01 pm)
    Reply

    His sister should go to jail too. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.