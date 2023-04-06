CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Sentencing Friday in ‘suitcase bodies’ murders

(WSB photo, June 2020)

Four months after a King County Superior Court jury found 65-year-old Michael L. Dudley guilty of murdering two people and stuffing their bodies into suitcases later found in local waterways, he’s scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow. The suitcases were found in 2020 off Alki and in the Duwamish River. The victims, 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner, had been renting a room at Dudley’s house in Burien before he shot them to death. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommends basically that Dudley spend the rest of his life in prison – the recommended sentences for the murders and the use of a firearm in committing them would total 560 months, their memo says – more than 46 years. He’ll be sentenced at 10 am tomorrow.