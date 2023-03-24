YOU CAN HELP: Highland Park Elementary PTA crowdfunding to add staff

From the Highland Park Elementary PTA:

Highland Park Elementary needs our support more than ever to raise 200K to add a classroom teacher and fund the Youth Services Assistant. This is a direct ask of our Highland Park Staff to support our school the way they see best fit.

Please share this Go Fund Me with anyone you know!

https://gofund.me/ee5640ff

The 150k is not just the salary, it includes the benefits of the teacher.

The Youth Service Assistant helps with social emotional support/development at HPE full time and our current HPE budget can only afford half time for this position; we want to raise the funds to have this support all the time for our growing students.

Even a small donation could help Highland Park PTA reach our fundraising goal. And if you can’t make a donation, it would be great if you could share the fundraiser to help spread the word.

More information can be found on our website or send us an email if you would like your company to match your donation. hpemustang@gmail.com