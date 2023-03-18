WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Recycle/reuse event wraps up

We’re just back from the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) north lot, where organizers and volunteers have just wrapped up three hours of free recycle/reuse dropoffs and shredding. Our photos show some of what they received.

As we noted when visiting at the start, there was a big line in the early going, but volunteers say that by 11 am, it was “no waiting” mode.

Also, they say there was plenty of truck capacity this year, so none of the dropoff stations had to close early

Partners in making this happen were the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, West Seattle Junction Association, Seattle Public Utilities, and Waste Management, Friendly Earth, Northwest Center, Seadrunar, and Styro Recycle. They’ll be tallying up the numbers in the days ahead and we’ll publish a followup when that’s available.

P.S. If you missed this, the Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup, also a free dropoff event, is happening on Saturday, April 22nd, 9 am-3 pm. And if you’re looking for other options regarding some items that don’t just go in your regular solid-waste carts or dumpsters, see this page on the SPU website.