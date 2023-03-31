WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

9:48 PM: Police investigating reports of possible gunfire heard on Puget Ridge have confirmed it – officers have just told dispatch they’ve found casings at 19th and Dakota, and on 19th west of that intersection. They also told dispatch that neighbors are reporting a vehicle might have been involved, and the plate given to police by one witness checks to a copper-colored 2003 Nissan. No injuries or property damage reported so far. They’re now canvassing the area to see if the gunfire might have been caught on any home security cameras.

10:04 PM: Police told dispatch they’ve found a total of four casings.