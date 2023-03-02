HAPPENING NOW: You’re invited to bid in Fairmount Park Elementary PTA’s online auction

Here’s an easy way to help students at a local school – bid in an online auction! Bidding in the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA auction is open today and tomorrow. Here’s the announcement:

Fairmount Park PTA is hosting the Annual Virtual Auction. Bidding closes Friday, March 3rd, at 7 pm. Fairmount Park Elementary School serves a diverse community of 450 students and their families. The PTA works to promote the social, emotion and academic well-being of all students. The auction raises money to fund school supplies, teacher grants, meals and backpacks for families in need, grants to support the art and music programs and various other programs throughout the school year.

Auction items include tickets to Seattle sports games, gift certificates to local businesses and restaurants, tickets to Seattle experiences and Gift Baskets from Seattle businesses. We hope you have a fun time bidding to support the Fairmount Park Elementary School PTA.

Please click the link to access the virtual silent auction:

fpepta.schoolauction.net/auction2023